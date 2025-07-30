-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
This update includes security updates from Chromium upstream.
Click here to see the full blog post
Ha! Maybe in the top 3 firsts
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@lfisk: At the very top I would say.
Hi,
I'm experiencing increased resource usage after the update. Also, I'm now having Pluralsight course page crashes, which I didn't have prior to the update. Clearing cache/cookies didn't make a difference.
Please share suggestions on how to proceed.
Thank you for your time.
Hello! I used Opera before, and it has auto show side panel option after you mouseover it. That will make use of side panel faster and convenient.
Thanks \m/
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
What name kitty?
mib2berlin Soprano
@TIIIisted
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Vivaldi does nothing on hover, I guess this is a design decision.
We have a feature request since 2018 but it got only 10 user votes.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28632/toggle-panels-on-hover
Iirc a user provide a CSS mod for this, I hope one knows the link.
It is impossible to search in the modding section at moment.
@Ruarí, nice photo, your boss?
Sometimes translated words can have more than one meaning, but the translation window always shows only one meaning. I don't want to share incorrect translations.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pardus Do you know of any translation apps that provide multiple alternative translations? If you do, you can just add them as a Web Panel, e.g. Bing, DeepL, or whichever engine you prefer.
Vivaldi hosts Lingvanex on its own servers, so your text is not shared with anyone. I think that more than makes up for a few imperfections in translations.
I think users should expect to make allowances for automated translations.
10th updated
purrhaps I will catment