I use two browser windows across multiple monitors.
In the second window, I usually have about three tabs pinned. After some time, the language toggle stops working in input fields for all languages' ime and only english is possible.
For example:
Japanese IME: Japan <> English
Korean IME: Korean <> English
This problem seems to occur only in the second window.
- If duplicate the problematic tab, the issue no longer occurs in the duplicated tab.
- If move the problematic tab to the primary window, it works normally. But if I move it back to the second window, the issue comes back.
- Refreshing the problematic tab does not resolve the issue.
- Close second window, create new window with problematic tab pinned and it does not resovle.