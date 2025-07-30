Hi, I would like to bring to your attention the “Toolbar shortcut” configuration page available in Vivaldi/Android (image below).

I generally choose the “Add to bookmarks” because it's the tool I use most often.

On my old LG G6, the icon is shown near the address bar. However, on my S24, it is not shown. Is my G6 considered "small"? Is my S24 not considered "small"? (my S24 has a screen just 1~2mm larger than the G6)

So, what is a small and not small screen for you, Vivaldi??

The bottom line: that restriction “Only available for small windows” is absolutely senseless and useless. Also, because if an icon fits in a small window... it also fits in a larger window!

Thus, please, remove that restriction and allow people to choose any of the five tools (and possibly some more) they want.

Thanks.

P.S. I also noticed that on my S24, the other tools (e.g., “Share this page”) are NOT shown, while they are displayed on G6 (same Vivaldi version!). Thus, it means this configuration is also buggy.