Suggestion: Allow the user to in mark a site as "Trusted", e.g. site example.com, so any pages and subdomains are recognized and indicated as know in the address bar.

Motivation: Jumping to an URL from e.g. a newsletter, or when finding a web shop in a search, the user can then immediately see that the site has been previously trusted, and thereby reduce the risk of being victims of phishing attempts.

Additional: This could also be combined with a "Mistrusted" indication, whereby known dubious sites could be marked, and then shown in the address bar, or even be warned or blocked.