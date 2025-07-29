-
The2006MercedesBenzR5004MATIC
Whenever I try to open a PDF file, it works in every other browser but Vivaldi. I try to open it and I have everything enabled in settings so it shouldn't have any issues, but it still forwards me to the Vivaldi Welcome page even though it's nothing that I've asked for. What can I do to stop things from happening and start viewing my PDF's?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@The2006MercedesBenzR5004MATIC
Hi, no problems here to open PDF's here, I bet an extension influence this.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.