Hi, I fear this is by design, Chrome and Brave does the same.

Makes you really question what brilliant guy came up with such an idea? "Hmm, in a private tab they don't need to search because...??? ".

Not really sure what went through that genius's head.

Even if this guy thought it was something to do with privacy, it actually makes it less private. Now things are getting leaked from the clipboard because I have to copy and paste searches. And yes, I actually have to make searches when I'm in a private tab. Why would I not?

I use Cromite as my default browser on android and in Cromite you can definitely search in private tabs (so it is fixable). I hope Vivaldi looks into this. I've been liking Vivaldi because of the tabbed browsing and I want to get to use it more but this thing with the private tabs and not being able to search is making it mind-numbing to get anything done. Every time I attempt to make a search in Vivaldi, I quickly just jump right back into Cromite because it's just impossible to do anything in a private tab with Vivaldi right now. It's really unfortunate because of how much I'm liking this tabbed browsing in Vivaldi.