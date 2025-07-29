-
The Web Search menu option only appears in regular tabs, but it's missing in private tabs.
This makes doing any type of research in private tabs very difficult and more work than necessary.
Highlight the text and web search. Very fast and convenient AND more private.
Now, in a private tab, I have to highlight the text, copy it to my clipboard, (exposing the text to other apps that monitor my clipboard), and then open up a new tab, paste in and search manually, and repeat the process for every new search that I have to make.
Any type of research is painful in a private tab. And less private since I need to use the clipboard to get anything done.
I request that this be addressed if possible.
Hi, I fear this is by design, Chrome and Brave does the same.
You can make a feature request but I guess Vivaldi use the pure Chromium code here.
Hi, I fear this is by design, Chrome and Brave does the same.
Makes you really question what brilliant guy came up with such an idea? "Hmm, in a private tab they don't need to search because...??? ".
Not really sure what went through that genius's head.
Even if this guy thought it was something to do with privacy, it actually makes it less private. Now things are getting leaked from the clipboard because I have to copy and paste searches. And yes, I actually have to make searches when I'm in a private tab. Why would I not?
I use Cromite as my default browser on android and in Cromite you can definitely search in private tabs (so it is fixable). I hope Vivaldi looks into this. I've been liking Vivaldi because of the tabbed browsing and I want to get to use it more but this thing with the private tabs and not being able to search is making it mind-numbing to get anything done. Every time I attempt to make a search in Vivaldi, I quickly just jump right back into Cromite because it's just impossible to do anything in a private tab with Vivaldi right now. It's really unfortunate because of how much I'm liking this tabbed browsing in Vivaldi.
No idea, the same with screen shots, not possible in a private tab.
Data remains in the clipboard, exact the opposite what one want using a private tab/window if you close it.
You can make a feature requests, the developers/team don't read forum posts but the feature request sections is checked.
EDIT: I found one, it got 2 user votes in 4 Years so I fear this will not come to Vivaldi.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/65977/select-text-to-private-search-in-private-tabs
No idea, the same with screen shots, not possible in a private tab.
I also needed the screenshots in the private tab. I was able to solve it partially by going to "chrome://flags" and enabling incognito screenshots.
This lets me take screenshots through the android system but I still can't use Vivaldi's in-built screenshot feature.
Also can't print, which is another problem. I don't understand what they get out of blocking these features in incognito tabs. It really doesn't make sense because if I have to print it or screenshot it, being in an incognito tab is not going to stop me from printing it and doing what I have to do. I'm just going to have to open it in a regular tab and then print it. And then I have to go through all the trouble of clearing my history/cookies and all that junk. It defeats the whole purpose of why I opened it in a private tab in the first place.
I really wish to sit down with the developer who decided these things and see what the heck he was thinking. Really makes no sense, no matter how hard you try to make sense of it. Especially the web search problem, which is just ridiculous.
You can make a feature requests, the developers/team don't read forum posts but the feature request sections is checked.
I'll see if I can do that.
Here is the patch that solves this issue in Cromite:
Patch to Allow Web Search in Incognito
I really hope they add this to Vivaldi. When you look at usability and privacy, it improves both of them. There's literally zero reason not to be able to web search in a private tab lol. So what do they think? I'm not just gonna copy and paste it? If I need to search, I need to search.