Even if there are only 99 tabs open, there are no problems. However, if the 100th tab is opened, the workspace with those tabs becomes extremely unstable, requiring a new workspace to continue working, leaving the old workspace with only 99 tabs open.
It's worth noting that this doesn't affect other workspaces. For example, if there are 100 tabs open in Workspace 1, the performance of Workspace 2 isn't affected, as long as there are fewer than 100 tabs open. RAM isn't an issue since I have 64GB, and the tabs in question are affected even if they are just StartPage tabs.
To check performance, with 100 tabs open, try accessing YouTube, scrolling, searching, and interacting with the interface, and notice the performance degradation.
7.5.3735.56 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin
@PingoBlue
Hi, I tested a 1000+ tabs session today for a different reason and cant find any performance degradation in workspaces with 100+ tabs.
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.56, Windows 11.
The question is why you can, do you have the memory saver active?
Please add your Windows version and system specs.
I tested on my Ryzen 7 system, specs in the signature.
This is a workspace with 117 tabs:
@mib2berlin I have already tested enabling/disabling the memory saver nothing has changed
Ryzen 3900
Rtx 2060 12gb
64gb ram
1tb Samsung 970 evo
B550 mpg
Windows 11 Pro 24h2 (It also happened at 23/h2)
mib2berlin
@PingoBlue
Hm, hard to say why this happen and the exactly at or over 100 tabs.
Maybe it depends on how many tabs are active in the whole session.
My third item in the tab context menu is:
@mib2berlin The interesting thing is that this only happens in the workspace where there are 100 or more tabs, the performance does not affect the other workspaces with less than 100 tabs.