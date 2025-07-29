Even if there are only 99 tabs open, there are no problems. However, if the 100th tab is opened, the workspace with those tabs becomes extremely unstable, requiring a new workspace to continue working, leaving the old workspace with only 99 tabs open.

It's worth noting that this doesn't affect other workspaces. For example, if there are 100 tabs open in Workspace 1, the performance of Workspace 2 isn't affected, as long as there are fewer than 100 tabs open. RAM isn't an issue since I have 64GB, and the tabs in question are affected even if they are just StartPage tabs.

To check performance, with 100 tabs open, try accessing YouTube, scrolling, searching, and interacting with the interface, and notice the performance degradation.

7.5.3735.56 (Stable channel) (64-bit)