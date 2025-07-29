In the past when I purchased/received an audiobook from Audible (which is owned by Amazon), I would download it to my computer (most are in .aax format, 2 are in .aa format) so I could listen to it while offline & also transfer that file to my flash drive as a backup.

I read on a few sites some time back that Amazon changed the way customers could download, listen & save our audiobooks.

So is it still possible (on a Windows PC) to download, listen offline & transfer the file to my flash drive as a backup?