I'm using dunst as my notification server, and have a rule to play a sound for "Critical" urgency notifications. The problem with that is I don't want Vivaldi's "new mail" or "new feeds" notifications to trigger that, but they're ALL flagged as "CRITICAL" urgency. Of course they're not "critical"! How can I change this?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Durhammer There is no way to set it in Vivaldi, normally this is handled on system level. For instance In Gnome settings you can set how an application displays notifications, in KDE you can set the urgency level for each application directly. I know you’re using a different desktop environment, but I fear you will have to figure this out yourself.
Thanks, @luetage . I did. I just hadn't RTFM enough. Refined my dunst filters and now the sounds don't come through, and bona fide critical messages get the sound played,
Still disappointing that most apps' notifications are tagged as critical. Didn't see any configuration for libnotify. Oh well!