Hello, I use Vivaldi for Android and I'm very happy with it. Could the browser developers add features like a quick return to the top of the page? To get back to the top of the page, you have to scroll or refresh, and a bar or up arrow would make it easier to quickly return. Vivaldi would benefit from a video player, something like the one in Samsung Internet. When I accessed a video through the browser, I could expand it to the full screen and there were no black bars on the sides. Of course, I'm very happy with the browser. Best regards.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dragon84X
Hi and welcome to the forum.
We have a feature request section for mobile and other requests and a lot of requests are already made, 840 for mobile alone.
A user created a web page with a database of requests, there you can search for existing requests.
This is the result for "on top", for example:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=on top&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
If you find a request fits your needs you can vote for it in the first post with the like button.
Cheers, mib
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
There is already a feature request for it here since 5 years back that you can vote on.