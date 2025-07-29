-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
In addition to various bug fixes, this update comes with a Chromium bump.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Find in page is extremely important, imagine a user updating directly from store and.... damn!
I mean, to allow them to postpone update , how to communicate such known issue to them?
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@3dvs It's a Snapshot. Snapshots are for users who actually read change logs and known problems, and want to test and report bugs.
-
@Pathduck may be or may be not, coz u know just in rare cases.
may be a permanent warning in playstore description, always read blog post as snapshot may have known issues.
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@3dvs If you use a beta version and don't read the changelogs you are using the wrong version. The stable version is made especially for those who want as few problems as possible.
-
said in Speed Dial and Tab fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3764.4:
may be a permanent warning in playstore description, always read blog post as snapshot may have known issue.
I was just asking for a more easily accessible warning in playstore app description.
Would look more transparent/ user-friendly.