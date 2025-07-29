Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
@3dvs
Hi, did you set this in the forum settings of your account?
Work for me:
Opensuse Tumbleweed x86_64 KDE 6.3 X11, Windows 11 Pro, Vivaldi latest
HP Probook Intel(R) i5-8350U 16 GB, GPU UHD 620, SSD 256 GB
Miniforum-B550 AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 16 GB, Radeon Graphics
Redmi Note 14, HyperOS Android 15