In today’s snapshot, we have a ton of changes from the members of the team who were not on vacation.
Like this update from the Proton peeps: "Unrelated to this snapshot the Proton VPN has also been updated so Free users can now change country"
oudstand Supporters
@3dvs doesn't seem so. I'm also waiting for it to come back!
@3dvs: Nope but it will come back.
@Ruarí btw, vivaldi experiments page redirects to chrome flags.
@3dvs Yes, it does. That is intentional
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Some real oldies but goodies here
[Panels][Media] Audio indicator for web panels (VB-11216)
[Address bar] Support segmented autocomplete (VB-18599)
[Themes] Blank page should inherit theme background color (VB-55180)
[Address bar] Dropdown menu copies link title to address bar instead of URL (VB-116799)
Thanks for that one especially, got annoying sometime when I wanted to edit a url directly from autocomplete
christiehmalry
NOT FIRST making a request for the stack tabs by hosts command to be reinstated
Wait, did you guys (accidentally?) fix the "Show context menu on a double click" experiment?
Suddenly noticed it showed the context menu when I double-clicked some text in the release notes...
@pathduck said:
Wait, did you guys (accidentally?) fix the "Show context menu on a double click" experiment?
Suddenly noticed it showed the context menu when I double-clicked some text in the release notes...
It was not accidentally
@olli said in Well, that was a long wait – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3765.3:
It was not accidentally
Didn't notice it in the change list, but also seems to be Enabled by default, is that also intentional?
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Ok, great, everything stable since my crashes with last Snapshot. No more crashes. Installed everything totally fresh.
vivaldi experiments leads to a Chome-Page. Probably normal, like I assume. Happy to use Vivaldi again.
One drawback of the new "experiments in flags" feature is that enabling experiments now seems to require a relaunch, which was not the case before for some experiments like CSS mods.
Not a huge deal, as experiments is not something toggled on and off a lot. But will have to update the modding docs once this gets to Stable.
@Thot @3dvs
Tip: All Vivaldi-related flags are prefixed with "vivaldi-" so just search for them.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Well, that was a long wait – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3765.3:
Tip: All Vivaldi-related flags are prefixed with "vivaldi-" so just search for them.
OK. I still have to practice. vivaldi://experiments has this Chrome-Page.