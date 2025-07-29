-
Just posting this to see if anyone has any experience of this or can confirm my suspicions...
The last couple of days, after starting my company laptop, I open Vivaldi and there's a message box about the preferences file being locked. It loads all my settings no problem, but I have to go through all the OAuth hassle to get my mail and calendar accounts logged in again.
If I close the browser and open it again, there is no problem - Vivaldi starts and all my mail and calendar are logged in. The problem only seems to occur when I shut down (presumably also if I log out of Windows - I haven't tested).
Since my company just loves loading as many "endpoint blah" things as possible, I'm pretty sure it must be one of these which has started either scanning the files when they open (locking them) or it's messing with whatever user-ID is used to secure the OAuth and passwords, etc. I noticed a new service was slowing down things today: Qualys Cloud Agent. The laptop is also burdened with (deep breath) BeyondTrust, Credential Guard, CrowdStrike, deviceTRUST, Eracent, Hive, Nextthink & Zscaler... along with running OneDrive, Sharepoint, Citrix, etc. all the time.
I'll try waiting a while after starting up tomorrow to see if letting all that crap finish loading/scanning will help.
@mossman, WOW, strange that with all this something still works. Security is important, but, apart that Windows currently with the Defender, the default Sandbox and maybe with the Portmaster app, is pretty good protected, a lot of extra different security measures don't improve it and even can cause a lot of conflicts and false positive, apart to waste a lot of system sources and RAM.
On the other hand using OneDrive instead of an encrypted CloudService is somewhat counterproductive. Tin foil hat policy, searching in Google (supposely) and install everything tagged with security in the results don't make sense.
Respect the problem, well, there is nothing else you can do as to search which of these aberrations is causing this advice and contact with the support.
Qualys [...] Zscaler [...] Citrix
I only have cursed words for these (from an user POV). I heavily suspect Zscaler, which is mostly to prevent users to operate how they like - even in their rights of current user - and a ""no compliance browser"" might easily trigger any of these security tools, if the policy is set too much tight... no CarbonBlack Sensor, yet ??
Qualys Cloud Agent. The laptop is also burdened with (deep breath) BeyondTrust, Credential Guard, CrowdStrike, deviceTRUST, Eracent, Hive, Nextthink & Zscaler.
Enterprise Security gone bananas? I wonder, have your security people too much money to spend on licenses, or do you work for the NSA?
All that security, and they still don't stop users downloading obscure browsers and running the installer...
Do you actually have Administrator privileges on your machine? If so that's even stupider if they're worried about security but allow users to have Admin.
@Pathduck Standard Big Corp Toolkits. They like these things. Ensure the IT-Sec have not to time to be bored*
Update: I closed Vivaldi before lunch and then opened it again when I returned... and this time all the mail OAuth pop-ups appeared again even though I hadn't shut down Windows. So I had a look at the user profile and set it to remove read-only access on all files and subfolders - the check-mark was half on, so evidently some files had indeed been set read-only by something. It's taken a couple of re-starts of Vivaldi and fiddling with account data to get everything back in working order (this time sync was knocked out and Vivaldi mail refused to connect at first) but let's see if this has fixed it.
@Catweazle, @Pathduck - I agree that the amount of "security" they deploy is ridiculous... feels like they don't really know what they're doing and just keep adding more and more junk whenever the next salesman sends them a mail. Then they use absolutely everything MS and cloud, which seems really secure to me. We're a leading IT and engineering consultancy, by the way...
I don't have admin rights, but they haven't locked out the ability to run things like Vivaldi (yet).
@Hadden89 Zscaler has been running for a year or so, so unless something changed that shouldn't be the cause of this.
@mossman True. But its policies can be changed any time and remotely by IT-admins to be more strict.
Even though the locked file is more something related by a kind of "Sensor" which its work is to prevent file updates.
Really not easy to isolate, as any of these tool may be set to be aggressive toward changes.
So I had a look at the user profile and set it to remove read-only access on all files and subfolders - the check-mark was half on, so evidently some files had indeed been set read-only by something.
That's just how Windows permissions work, but it's confusing.
Actual permissions are inherited from the parent objects through ACLs.
Note the "Only applies to files in folder":
See this on Superuser: https://superuser.com/a/1580820
And: https://mskb.pkisolutions.com/kb/326549
@mossman True. But its policies can be changed any time and remotely by IT-admins to be more strict.
Zscaler is, AFAIK, a kind of pseudo-VPN used for accessing all the MS account stuff (OneDrive, Office, etc.) more securely. Shouldn't have anything to do with Vivaldi (and I have Vivaldi application and user files stored away from "my documents" so they aren't scanned and synchronised by things like OneDrive).
Even though the locked file is more something related by a kind of "Sensor" which its work is to prevent file updates.
Antiviruses do this. I've had a similar experience on my own machine where BitDefender falsely identified a specialist application (MIDI file transfer software) so I have to fight to install/run it every time; it's constantly being locked and/or deleted even while I'm trying to whitelist it.