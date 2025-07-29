Just posting this to see if anyone has any experience of this or can confirm my suspicions...

The last couple of days, after starting my company laptop, I open Vivaldi and there's a message box about the preferences file being locked. It loads all my settings no problem, but I have to go through all the OAuth hassle to get my mail and calendar accounts logged in again.

If I close the browser and open it again, there is no problem - Vivaldi starts and all my mail and calendar are logged in. The problem only seems to occur when I shut down (presumably also if I log out of Windows - I haven't tested).

Since my company just loves loading as many "endpoint blah" things as possible, I'm pretty sure it must be one of these which has started either scanning the files when they open (locking them) or it's messing with whatever user-ID is used to secure the OAuth and passwords, etc. I noticed a new service was slowing down things today: Qualys Cloud Agent. The laptop is also burdened with (deep breath) BeyondTrust, Credential Guard, CrowdStrike, deviceTRUST, Eracent, Hive, Nextthink & Zscaler... along with running OneDrive, Sharepoint, Citrix, etc. all the time.

I'll try waiting a while after starting up tomorrow to see if letting all that crap finish loading/scanning will help.