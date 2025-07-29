-
fredrikfreij
Is there any way to get it back? I put ALOT of time setting things up and now its all cleared, thank you Vivaldi!
Hope theres a solution.
I dont have a synced account on this computer.
@fredrikfreij Do you mean customized menus? Only the tab section should be resetted not the whole thing (unless you updated from an old snapshot which had this issue). Which version you had and which you have now ?
FYI: Menu customization is not synced; only saved in two .json which should be backupped manually (so if you have the old profile you might be able to restore them).