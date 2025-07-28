@ Pesala Looks like it might be a thing:

https://www.google.com/search?q=youtube+vpn+proxy+detected

It's not difficult for servers to find out if you're using a VPN/proxy. There are lists for such things.

Here's a test with an IP lookup tool of the address I get from the free ProtonVPN server in Miami/US.

149.102.224.53 ┌PTR unn-149-102-224-53.datapacket.com ├ASN 212238 (CDNEXT - Datacamp Limited, GB) ├RNK #12339 ├ORG Datacamp Limited ├NET 149.102.224.0/24 (CDNEXT-MIA-CG) ├ABU [email protected] / [email protected] ├ROA ✓ UNKNOWN (no ROAs found) ├TYP Proxy host Hosting/DC ├GEO Miami, Florida (US) ├POR Open ports: 443, 4443, 4444, 5995, 8443 └REP ❌ BAD (Threat Score 100%) RECENT ABUSER BOT PROXY VPN

As VPN IPs are often used by scammers/spammers and abusers, they are often listed as bad. Especially the free IPs. That's just one of the pitfalls of using VPNs. Unless you pay, obviously...

As to why Youtube does it... I guess they don't like VPNs...