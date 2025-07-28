-
Pesala Ambassador
Does anyone have problems on YouTube if the ProtonServer is enabled? I sometimes see this message, but I still get videos to play after retrying, e.g. Vincent Reaction.
Pesala Ambassador
This Video shows the error message, and I cannot seem to get past it.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Pesala Looks like it might be a thing:
https://www.google.com/search?q=youtube+vpn+proxy+detected
It's not difficult for servers to find out if you're using a VPN/proxy. There are lists for such things.
Here's a test with an IP lookup tool of the address I get from the free ProtonVPN server in Miami/US.
149.102.224.53 ┌PTR unn-149-102-224-53.datapacket.com ├ASN 212238 (CDNEXT - Datacamp Limited, GB) ├RNK #12339 ├ORG Datacamp Limited ├NET 149.102.224.0/24 (CDNEXT-MIA-CG) ├ABU [email protected] / [email protected] ├ROA ✓ UNKNOWN (no ROAs found) ├TYP Proxy host Hosting/DC ├GEO Miami, Florida (US) ├POR Open ports: 443, 4443, 4444, 5995, 8443 └REP ❌ BAD (Threat Score 100%) RECENT ABUSER BOT PROXY VPN
As VPN IPs are often used by scammers/spammers and abusers, they are often listed as bad. Especially the free IPs. That's just one of the pitfalls of using VPNs. Unless you pay, obviously...
As to why Youtube does it... I guess they don't like VPNs...
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck The odd thing is that some videos play, while others do not.
This video from VW Reactions plays OK, while the most recent one does not.
@Pesala I use youtube Embed to bypass a lot of their crap... Your linked video can be opened via Embed. The latest video can't be played in this matter. I get "Video Unavailable, Watch on Youtube".
Guessing there are more restrictions being applied to the latest video as compared to older ones. I often see this same thing, response when trying to play a music video via embed too...
barbudo2005
I watched both of your videos on MPC-BE without any problems. Try it: