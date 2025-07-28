In the past there have been various threads regarding the option is disable pinned tabs shrinking, example threads:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/47207/non-shrinking-pinned-tab?_=1753723380093

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27024/option-to-not-shrink-pinned-tabs?_=1590087841810

Well, thanks to @ KaKi87 (creator of φ Phi - The ultimate vertical experience theme for Vivaldi), there is now a mod to keep pinned tabs from shrinking!

Please note that this mod is specifically for tabs displayed on the top (I've not tested with side or bottom displayed tabs.)

The mod is available at https://gist.github.com/KaKi87/caacc05198b3a71f905f5898d982d5b0

I've added a pin icon to each pinned tab with this optional code: