VioletsVelvet
Why does mastodon think I am on Chrome?
@VioletsVelvet Vivaldi hasn't its own user agent but still based on chromium, so sites tend to detect it as chrome.
@VioletsVelvet welcome to the forum! Vivaldi disguises as Chrome, because some websites would break if it didn't. Vivaldi uses Chromium, the same engine that's also used by Chrome, Edge, and other browsers. See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/user-agent-brand-masking/
mib2berlin Soprano
@VioletsVelvet
Hi, because the Vivaldi team removed the unique Vivaldi user agent years ago.
To many problems with pages block Vivaldi as unknown, insecure and alien.
You can change this in<<< Wrong!
vivaldi:settings/network/.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: 3 answers in < 3 minutes, new record.
VioletsVelvet
thanks
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@mib2berlin said in Chrome:
You can change this in vivaldi:settings/network/.
Probably one of VIvaldi's most misunderstood features.
It does not change the HTTP User-Agent header.
It only changes the sec-ch-ua header.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Reference/Headers/Sec-CH-UA