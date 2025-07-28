-
I had to reinstall Vivaldi and now all my sessions are gone. How to restore them? Please help.
mib2berlin Soprano
@razvanab
Hi, if you had enabled "Delete User Data" during uninstall and don`t have a backup they are gone.
Are you use sync?
Yes, I sync my data with Vivaldi and no, I didn't select "Delete User Data".
I look for some files in the Vivaldi profile folders to see if there is something there that can help and I discover that my old sessions files are still there; they are just not restored.
mib2berlin Soprano
@razvanab
Hm, a reinstall without this setting doesn't touch your profile data at all.
Do you have several profiles?
Sometimes it happen Vivaldi start with the wrong/other profile, not the default.
Are other things like settings, passwords intact?
First I would make a backup of the \User Data\ folder in \Local\Vivaldi.
EDIT: Can you see old tabs in the Windows panel > Synced tabs?
@mib2berlin Just one profile. Everything is fine except for the sessions. I guess I should try using bookmarks instead of sessions. Most browsers with sessions feature fail I notice.
mib2berlin Soprano
@razvanab
Hm, no tabs in Synced tabs or Closed tabs?
To be honest yes, a simple power outage for a second can break any software.
I have profile backups, exported bookmarks and passwords.
Iirc this was never reported here a reinstall of Vivaldi break sessions, update yes.
I'm sorry I can't help you with that.
It's fine. Thanks for trying.
If someone knows a way to extract the data from these files to at least get the links. That will be great.
They are in:
C:\Users[user name]\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\