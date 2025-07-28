Yes, it is a possibility that the manual is not uptodate. But that would be even worse, showing that they do not even have the intention to make their browser behave properly.

This type of behavour, simply organizing my work in a way the browser pleases w/o asking first, this is so nasty!!

Imagine you buy things on Amazon, and when you press "pay", Amazon would take items out of your basket, leaving you wondering when you receive the parcel....

Or, an example more similar to the problem at hand: Imagine you make some notes on paper, have some paper documents open at certain pages to read, and the cleaning staff would put them into the cupboard, and you find them one day there, sorted into a different order. You can't resume work but waste time to find out which pieces belong together. You would immediately talk to the cleaners never to touch again your work, wouldn't you?? And if they do it again, fire.

This is totally inacceptable, at least for people who have a little bit more complex or interrupted work where one returns to a tab after 21 days.

I wish that the devs be forced to use their own buggy browser!! (there are well many other issues too... Inefficiency of the menu design ... On tablets, putting utmost frequently used items like "search in page" almost to the bottom of the menu. Who designed that??

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/822129

it is really as if the devs would not see the probs bc they possibly do not use their own browser....

I worked as a dev myself and so I have the fullest understanding that there are occasional unintended glitches like crashes but if things look as if they didn't use the product themselves, then I start wondering...

This might actually be the case, that they all use iphones and not Android, so Android users get the less good product, while the manual is for the good product?