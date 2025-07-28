Bug report: contrary to the manual, there is no option to prevent tab inactivation on Android
-
Yet another Vivaldi bug... Vivaldi just inactivates my tabs in the middle of work. It chooses to do so after 21 days. I cannot prevent this bc the settings described by the manual do in reality not exist.
(Android 15, Samsung Fold 5, Vivaldi 7.5.3737.141)
The manual lies the following:
In reality, such options for tab inactivation do not exist. All I get are the options if Vivaldi should close tabs, which is a different topic:
Dear devs, please be aware that this is a costly bug: finding out about all the above, trying to find work arounds, searching for other people's ideas on the internet w/o success costed me only an hour. Much more time, however, did I lose by Vivaldi tricking me by rendering tons of tabs inactive, thus hiding them from sight. So I didn't see them and thought that that work was already done, which caused a huge lot of problems because it wasn't done. Vivaldi tricked me. Even worse, now, when I found out about this bad bug, of course I restored tabs, but it didn't restore the tabs to where they were but to where Vivaldi pleases.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RobiLevi
Hi, I guess the settings means something different, independent of the manual is maybe not up to date.
It only sets the time from when a tab is considered inactive.
Such tabs gets closed at next start of Vivaldi.
To my knowledge there is no setting to prevent tabs went inactive.
-
Yes, it is a possibility that the manual is not uptodate. But that would be even worse, showing that they do not even have the intention to make their browser behave properly.
This type of behavour, simply organizing my work in a way the browser pleases w/o asking first, this is so nasty!!
Imagine you buy things on Amazon, and when you press "pay", Amazon would take items out of your basket, leaving you wondering when you receive the parcel....
Or, an example more similar to the problem at hand: Imagine you make some notes on paper, have some paper documents open at certain pages to read, and the cleaning staff would put them into the cupboard, and you find them one day there, sorted into a different order. You can't resume work but waste time to find out which pieces belong together. You would immediately talk to the cleaners never to touch again your work, wouldn't you?? And if they do it again, fire.
This is totally inacceptable, at least for people who have a little bit more complex or interrupted work where one returns to a tab after 21 days.
I wish that the devs be forced to use their own buggy browser!! (there are well many other issues too... Inefficiency of the menu design ... On tablets, putting utmost frequently used items like "search in page" almost to the bottom of the menu. Who designed that??
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/822129
it is really as if the devs would not see the probs bc they possibly do not use their own browser....
I worked as a dev myself and so I have the fullest understanding that there are occasional unintended glitches like crashes but if things look as if they didn't use the product themselves, then I start wondering...
This might actually be the case, that they all use iphones and not Android, so Android users get the less good product, while the manual is for the good product?
-
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
So, you're saying the tabs got moved to some inactive section? That's interesting! I never thought about that on Android, I am aware that there is a specific setting and function available in iOS, and I have been curious as to why this function is not available in Android.
-
@Veddu
Yes. And it is really nasty. While surely not intended, it is as if perfectly designed for making people lose access to their hidden tabs.
Steps:
-
in the right upper corner of Vivaldi for Android, click on the tabs icon
-
The tabs open up. In order experience the problem, you need a huge load of active tabs. In this situation, it will not open up such that it shows the very first tab, but such that it scrolls down through all the active tabs to where you are. The problematic detail: when scrolled down, then it will show you only how many active tabs you have and it will hide the line that there are also inactive tabs. This problem situation looks like this:
So you see that Vivaldi doesn't give any slightest hint that there are tabs inactivated (thus hidden from view)
-
Only if you scroll to the very top of the active tabs view, only then will this tricky browser reveal that it has inactivated, that is, silently hidden from your sight, some other tabs. This "confession of the nasty deed" looks like this:
The bad: when I discovered all this, this secret hidden reservoir to which my tabs went had 85 items!!!
just think about it how many times did I wonder: oh but I already started work on this? oh but I wanted to buy those striped shirts (in the first screenshot ) and where are the tabs now??
So much time wasted!!! And all because the devs IMO don't use the Android version of Vivaldi.... I mean, If this loss of time that I have experienced happens one single time to a dev, they will immediately fix this bug!!!
-
-
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I completely agree, or perhaps they could implement the inactive tab indicator at the bottom for improved visibility for users at least.
Alternatively, it would be great if there were a proper setting, like on iOS, that allows users to disable inactive tabs. Like this
Have you reported this?