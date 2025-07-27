Recently Vivaldi started to feel like Windows: every update wakes fears of what will be broken this time. It started with this "profile" thing that tells me I'll loose information, now passwords disappear (but do work... sometime).

I'd wish they concentrate on making a stable browser instead of adding new stuff. I don't know what happened to the good password saving system, but I know this is the result of recent updates because I was able to salvage my information from a non-updated Vivaldi on an older machine.

It's a pity, because I like Vivaldi but I'll probably have to change browser - just tried Zen and it feels more solid, although it's officially still beta.