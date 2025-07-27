-
How about a right>click or CTRL>click option called "FEED URL" that shows you the URL of your feed?
You can see this by doing a Feed export .ompl file, but it would be convenient (when someone asks for a feed URL) to be able to do it without having to export your entire feeds list.
Thank-you. Love Vivaldi's many useful features.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@buddhabee You can select a feed in your feed settings and lookup the address. Faster than exporting.
-
@luetage, thank-you. Sorry to not be more thorough before posting! (It's in no way a complaint, but the sheer amount of features and customization options in Vivaldi can be overpowering, at least for this new(ish) user.)