@ Aaron , summarized in english by Andi

Firefox is shutting down its China operations and terminating services tied to local user accounts, according to screenshots circulated by users on July 16, 2025[^1]. The closure affects Beijing Mozilla Firefox Information Technology Co., Ltd., Firefox's local entity established in 2011, which had 19 employees in 2023[^1].

The company faced multiple enforcement actions totaling over RMB 36 million ($5 million) since January 2025[^1]. Communication from Mozilla's Beijing office has effectively ceased, with emails bouncing back and phones unanswered. A visit to the registered Beijing office revealed the premises closed and unattended[^2].

The shutdown impacts firefox.com.cn, the localized Chinese version of Firefox, and associated cloud storage for user accounts[^1]. A Firefox employee published instructions on the Chinese forum explaining how users can back up their data, configuration files, and restore them for future use[^2][^3].

While the local entity and China-specific services are being terminated, Chinese users can still access the international version of Firefox through firefox.com[^1]. The move comes as Firefox's share of the Chinese PC browser market dropped to less than 3% in 2024[^8].