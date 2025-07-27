-
Printdevil
I am new to Vivaldi and I must say I am very impressed with the browser.
My apologies if this has been asked before but one thing I would like if possible is to change the Open Tabs in Front shortcut from Shift Click to Command Click.
Is that possible in the settings?
David
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Printdevil No, Shift-Click opens the tab in the foreground, that seems to be a Chromium default and cannot be changed in Vivaldi settings.
Printdevil
@luetage Thank you letting me know.
I thought this might be the case, so I have created a solution using the indispensable Keyboard Maestro...
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Printdevil Be aware that Command‐Click extends a selection. For example you might want to select several bookmarks that are not following each other. With this script you disable this functionality.
Printdevil
Aaah good point, thank you.