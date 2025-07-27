-
just searching since weeks for a solution.
If trying to logon to paypal i get this error
if trying it w/o extensions - no problem
if trying edge - no problem
if trying with 'normal' profile but disabled extension - i'm getting this error
deleted every occurence of paypal i found in private/security settings, cookies...
-
@VivaRK said in Paypal - you have been blocked:
w/o extensions - no problem
So the problem is an extension. Sometimes disabling them is not sufficent so you have to narrow out the culprit, which is usually a security or a privacy addon. Blocking cookies/site data or 3rd parties might be another cause and even the adblocker itself (as the issue here seems to be a blocked captcha)