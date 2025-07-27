So…….as I’ve recently discovered Vivaldi, my frustration with adding bookmarks is here!

When you are on the page you want to add bookmarks and ‘Click Add To Bookmarks’ it doesn’t specifically say where you want the bookmark to go! So if you’ve just recently created a folder it will automatically go in that one, and not one that you’d like it to. So then you have to go to edit the bookmark and change the location.

I’ve had to do this multiple times.

Can you have a feature to pick a location or folder you want the bookmark to go to, please to save the hassle