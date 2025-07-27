-
raisinsaretheworst
problem #1:
settings > content settings > always show desktop site
this is off but every page i open, opens in desktop mode, not mobile.
problem #2:
even if I manually uncheck the desktop site box and reload the page in mobile mode, when I open a different tab or return to vivaldi after sending it to the background, it reloads in desktop mode again...
problem #3:
the adblocker for youtube in desktop mode doesn’t work, and I get a black screen with the message: “Adblockers violate YouTube’s terms of service.” (the same thing happens on Mac.) this is part of the reason I need mobile mode.
im using galaxy tab s9+ and the latest version of vivaldi.
-
@raisinsaretheworst A lot of sites ignore the desktop/mobile setting and rely on screen width instead. Given you said you're on a tablet, you'll usually get the desktop version. Unless you visit a site that tells you your user-agent, you really don't know.
-
@sgunhouse hmmm ok but I never had this problem on my iPad. I just switched from iPad to Galaxy Tab yesterday, and on the iPad, every website I opened respected my chosen mode. so I think if it can be done on iPad, it can be done on Android too.
-
@sgunhouse i just tested it with Microsoft Edge, and yeah, it works. once I select 'Show mobile site as default,' it stays that way, and all sites open in mobile mode, always. so this is definitely a Vivaldi Android problem.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@raisinsaretheworst
Hi, we have a bug report about, the user use a Tab S9 too.
-
@mib2berlin perfect. hope it's fixed soon, thanks.