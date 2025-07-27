problem #1:

settings > content settings > always show desktop site

this is off but every page i open, opens in desktop mode, not mobile.

problem #2:

even if I manually uncheck the desktop site box and reload the page in mobile mode, when I open a different tab or return to vivaldi after sending it to the background, it reloads in desktop mode again...

problem #3:

the adblocker for youtube in desktop mode doesn’t work, and I get a black screen with the message: “Adblockers violate YouTube’s terms of service.” (the same thing happens on Mac.) this is part of the reason I need mobile mode.

im using galaxy tab s9+ and the latest version of vivaldi.