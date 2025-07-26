-
Is there CSS to auto-hide the bookmarks bar for the latest version of the Vivaldi browser?
Pesala Ambassador
@embody Try this:
/*Simple AutomaticBookmark-bar */ .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar {margin-bottom: -28px; z-index: 1; transform: translateY(0); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar::before {content:' '; position: absolute; height: 12px; width: 100%; top: 100%;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within):not(:hover) {transform: translateY(-100%); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;}