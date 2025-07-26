This would be the "mother of all features" - zen browser has it, vivaldi should have it, too:

The ability to have "per workspace profiles", would be very helpful at work for example where I:

a) Login to google.com with my work account to get my work stuff done

b) Login to google.com with my personal account to get access to all kinds of helpful things I personally use

The idea is that by simply switching between workspaces one can also switch to a totally different set of tokens, cookies, etc...