navigator4223
This would be the "mother of all features" - zen browser has it, vivaldi should have it, too:
The ability to have "per workspace profiles", would be very helpful at work for example where I:
a) Login to google.com with my work account to get my work stuff done
b) Login to google.com with my personal account to get access to all kinds of helpful things I personally use
The idea is that by simply switching between workspaces one can also switch to a totally different set of tokens, cookies, etc...
Pesala Ambassador
@navigator4223 Please vote for the existing request: Choose/Create Profiles for Different Workspaces
