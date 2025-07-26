-
navigator4223
So what do I mean with that?
I would LOVE to be able to have my PWAs in a format which I can:
a) have on multiple kits, reproducible (!), with the same shortcuts from desktop (I run Hyprland for a reason...)
b) can put into
chezmoiand
gitand have installed with my usual setup routine (basically
chezmoi init <git url> --apply)
c) can refer to somehow in a meaningful way via
exec-oncewhen doing my "work laptop install profile" for my dotfiles
Currently we get a random name that doesn't mean anything, at least not in an obvious way, so I would have to recreate the PWAs and all that.
My suggestion:
Folder in ~/.local somewhere were named PWAs are stored.
Currently I use the --app solution but that comes with its own can of worms (multiple profiles, one for work, one for personal use, etc...) and shell scripts.