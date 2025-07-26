So what do I mean with that?

I would LOVE to be able to have my PWAs in a format which I can:

a) have on multiple kits, reproducible (!), with the same shortcuts from desktop (I run Hyprland for a reason...)

b) can put into chezmoi and git and have installed with my usual setup routine (basically chezmoi init <git url> --apply )

c) can refer to somehow in a meaningful way via exec-once when doing my "work laptop install profile" for my dotfiles

Currently we get a random name that doesn't mean anything, at least not in an obvious way, so I would have to recreate the PWAs and all that.

My suggestion:

Folder in ~/.local somewhere were named PWAs are stored.

Currently I use the --app solution but that comes with its own can of worms (multiple profiles, one for work, one for personal use, etc...) and shell scripts.