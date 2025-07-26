-
navigator4223
So, here's the situation:
I run the SAME (!) setup (EndeavourOS / Hyprland, same dotfiles via chezmoi, same everything) on 5 kits.
Problem is: all of them sync - except one of them.
What may be going on?
Even after I reinstalled the OS and everything on this laptop, its the same. Going on for months now, was even using the alpha zen browser for a while because sync with so many different environments is not just a "nice to have" but a strict "must have" for me.
Installed via pacman, so stable. See redacted screenshot attached.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@navigator4223 The problem is pretty clear from the screenshot:
So now your task is figuring out why you get a timeout from that machine.
Can you access the url?
https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
(gives a 404, that's normal)
Can you access the url using curl or netcat?
navigator4223
No, doesn't work.
Need to mention: for a short moment sync worked, for the first time ever, on this machine. And now it doesn't again.
curl -i https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
doesn't do anything, it's stuck, as is
curl https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
...will probably run into a timeout?
Here's my
ip a:
4: wlan0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether a4:b1:c1:d6:58:bc brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 192.168.8.97/24 brd 192.168.8.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute wlan0 valid_lft 83283sec preferred_lft 83283sec inet6 fe80::4c01:a453:464f:ee02/64 scope link noprefixroute valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
and
nslookup bifrost.vivaldi.com:
Server: 192.168.8.8 Address: 192.168.8.8#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: bifrost.vivaldi.com Address: 31.209.137.10
also did
ping 31.209.137.10which works nicely:
PING 31.209.137.10 (31.209.137.10) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 31.209.137.10: icmp_seq=1 ttl=49 time=232 ms 64 bytes from 31.209.137.10: icmp_seq=2 ttl=49 time=254 ms 64 bytes from 31.209.137.10: icmp_seq=3 ttl=49 time=82.3 ms
Just because I saw it: it works now again... perhaps until I close the browser or something. Will try that out.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@navigator4223 Not really any point showing me your ip config, I'm on Windoze
If curl gives you a timeout, something is wrong on your system, not in Vivaldi.
A netcat test is also good to show if there's TCP connectivity, as curl operates on HTTP.
Ping is mostly useless for diagnosing TCP connections as it uses ICMP over UDP.