SchumiFlatOut
When working on a webpage, the browser constantly wants to go back to the previous page – like if I am clicking on the upper left arrow.
I notice from other posts in this forum that this is a well-known issue. A little difficult to understand, to be honest.
Hopefully, a clever guy will fix this annoying issue since it's quite difficult to work when you constantly have to be aware how you use the trackpad.
@SchumiFlatOut Probably because Backspace is used as a shortcut for Back except in a text area. On websites that don't use a text area as their input, that can happen.