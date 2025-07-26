Hi!

I noticed that in 7.4 there was a new feature added, that when pressing ctrl+enter in URL bar it will open the result in background tab. In 7.3 and before, it opened in the same tab, just like pressing enter alone (without ctrl).

The problem I have with it, is that sometimes I mistakenly press ctrl+enter instead of enter (which is, well, due to the way I have keybaord remapping it makes it pretty easy to missclick). But no other browser that I know of has this behavior as vivaldi now.

So, would it be possible to add a toggle for this feature?

(I've halted automatic updates and stayed on specifically 7.3 for a while now because of the annoyance with the new behavior. But it's not good idea to sustain that, mainly because of security updates not being shipped to old minor versions)

Thanks, a longtime Vivaldi user.