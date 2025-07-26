Currently, when selecting a workspace from the dropdown menu in Vivaldi, if the selected workspace is already open in another window, Vivaldi simply brings that window to the front.

While this behavior is understandable, it can lead to an inconvenient workflow—especially when working with multiple displays. If the other window is located on a different screen, it may suddenly cover other applications or require manually rearranging windows. This often disrupts the workflow.

Feature Request:

Add an option (or modifier key behavior) to force a workspace to open in the current window, even if it is already open in another window.

Suggested Behavior:

Regular click : current behavior (switch to the window where the workspace is open)

: current behavior (switch to the window where the workspace is open) Alt+Click (or another modifier): close the workspace in the other window and open it in the current window

This would give users more control over their workspace management and reduce the need to manually reposition or close windows when switching focus.