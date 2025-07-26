-
I'm experiencing a strange issue in Vivaldi on Windows where my mouse pointer randomly switches between the regular arrow and a circular "touch-style" cursor. This mostly happens when I'm using web panels (e.g., Gmail, ChatGPT, Discord) both mobile and desktop versions, but I’ve also noticed it occasionally during regular browsing.
It seems like the browser is triggering mobile/touch emulation mode unintentionally. The circular cursor behaves like a simulated touch input.
I've tried:
- Resizing the panel
- Changing default site settings
- Toggling "mobile view and desktop view" for panels
Nothing has worked consistently so far. Has anyone else encountered this? Any fix or setting to force normal cursor behavior?
System info:
- Vivaldi version: 7.5.3735.56 64bit
- OS: Windows 11 Version 10.0.26100 Build 26100
- Extensions: Tried with all extensions disabled, but the issue still occurs.
Thanks in advance!
@fxreza In a panel, Vivaldi is probably telling the site it is a mobile device to insure the page is displayed narrow enough. No clue why that might happen on a normal tab though.