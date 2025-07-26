I'm experiencing a strange issue in Vivaldi on Windows where my mouse pointer randomly switches between the regular arrow and a circular "touch-style" cursor. This mostly happens when I'm using web panels (e.g., Gmail, ChatGPT, Discord) both mobile and desktop versions, but I’ve also noticed it occasionally during regular browsing.

It seems like the browser is triggering mobile/touch emulation mode unintentionally. The circular cursor behaves like a simulated touch input.

I've tried:

Resizing the panel

Changing default site settings

Toggling "mobile view and desktop view" for panels

Nothing has worked consistently so far. Has anyone else encountered this? Any fix or setting to force normal cursor behavior?

System info:

Vivaldi version: 7.5.3735.56 64bit

OS: Windows 11 Version 10.0.26100 Build 26100

Extensions: Tried with all extensions disabled, but the issue still occurs.

Thanks in advance!