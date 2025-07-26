-
Important Update!!!
Sometimes the ad blocker doesn't work well or is ineffective. There are too many settings, which is complicated, and the results are less than optimal. It doesn't even work properly. This is completely different from Brave and Quetta.
The app is very heavy due to customization. A customization feature offers no benefit to users; everyone is sick of it. JUST GET RID OF ALL THE CUSTOMIZATION FEATURES. There's something more important than customization, and that's the browser's core function. Let's focus on security features, privacy, simplicity, smoothness, speed, stability, a strong ad blocker, account synchronization, and the ability for all websites to open without being redirected.
Just click and go. No need for any customization settings. No manual configuration required. Everything should be ready to use from the initial installation. This is like Brave browser and Quetta browser, which are gaining a lot of loyal users because of their simplicity and core functionality, not because of customization. Let's wake up to this fact now. Vivaldi, don't become an obsolete browser that users abandon because you're insensitive to reality and the long-standing complaints that have been a problem.
mib2berlin Soprano
@yonvoc
Hi, important answer, then Vivaldi is not for you.
All of your critic's points are the main reason for the existence of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib