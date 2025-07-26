I'm recently using Vivaldi, coming from the now defunct Sidekick browser (https://www.meetsidekick.com), and I'm really missing a few features which seem like they could be right at home in Vivaldi.

One is mimicking Sidekick's sidebar apps. They ended up putting a lot of features in there, but honestly I really just need one, which is the ability to have apps/bookmarks/shortcuts in the sidebar, and clicking them opens the page in a tab connected to that shortcut (vs. a new tab in the tab bar).

The way it worked in Sidekick it was almost like there were two tab bars in the browser. The top one was the normal ad-hoc tabs/pinned tabs we all know and love. The left sidebar, if you clicked an "app" there, the entire screen would be taken over by that web page, it was its own tab, connected to the app, as opposed to living on the top tab bar.

Vivaldi's web panels are close, but not quite it. Normally, they'll open something in a small panel next to the current tab. This isn't what I want, I want it to be its own tab, not live next to the current content. Floating panel mode is closer, but I can't make the panel take up the entire browser window, it only gets about 50% big. So maybe another mode, "tab mode" or something like that, where clicking the icon opens the web page as a tab connected to that web panel, able to fully navigate using the top navigation bar, able to participate in the fast tab switching feature noted above, etc... is what I'm after.

Any chance of seeing any of this feature? I'm using floating web panels for the sidebar, but that's not really close unfortunately. Nothing else out there seems to be able to hit these features, but maybe you can!