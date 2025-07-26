I'm recently using Vivaldi, coming from the now defunct Sidekick browser, and I'm really missing a few features which seem like they could be right at home in Vivaldi.

Primarily, a way to cycle quickly back and forth between the last two tabs used via keyboard shortcut. Vivaldi is really close here with tab cycling and the Minimize Active Tab feature, but what I want is this ability via keyboard shortcode. So I could assign a shortcut (say, option-Z) and typing that shortcut will take me to the last used tab from my current one. Typing it again will take me to the first tab I just left. My workflow (which I imagine is common) often involves hopping back and forth between two tabs, so being able to cycle that way with one keyboard shortcut, like I can use Command-Tab (alt-Tab on Windows) to do the same between the two last used windows, is golden for productivity.

Any chance of seeing any of this feature? I'm using an extension (Vimium) to replicate the switcher functionality, though it's a bit hacky. Nothing else out there seems to be able to hit these features, but maybe you can!