For about a year I've been <Moving> selected mail items to custom folders, i.e. folders created in Google or Vivaldi services.

Today, I decided to search for an item in a custom folder named "RECEIPTS 2025" in my Vivaldi account.

There were only 3 items in the folder when there should have been many more.

The missing items didn't just disappear even though they were moved. Where could they be. Anyone else? TIA