Thanks!

For the cycle shortcut, the point for me is that it is one keyboard shortcut that toggles the tabs back and forth. Having to do one shortcut for forward and one for back is not what I'm looking for. It should be the same shortcut that just flips back and forth between those two tabs.

For the web panel, yes, I'm aware of that, middle click too. But I don't want to open a new tab in the top tab bar, rather, the tab I open is "attached" to the web panel in the sidebar, it's like it opens from there. It's as if I had vertical tabs and top horizontal tabs at the same time, is what I'm after.