-
This post is deleted!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jasonrosenbaum Tab cycling back and forth is easy with single-key shortcuts. The defaults are 4 and 3 to cycle tabs by Previous/Next Recently used, or 1 and 2 to Cycle Previous/Next by Tab Bar Order. (I prefer Ctrl + Page Page).
You could also try tiling tabs side by side to see both at once.
Web Panels can be opened in a new tab/window from the context menu on the panel icon.
-
Thanks!
For the cycle shortcut, the point for me is that it is one keyboard shortcut that toggles the tabs back and forth. Having to do one shortcut for forward and one for back is not what I'm looking for. It should be the same shortcut that just flips back and forth between those two tabs.
For the web panel, yes, I'm aware of that, middle click too. But I don't want to open a new tab in the top tab bar, rather, the tab I open is "attached" to the web panel in the sidebar, it's like it opens from there. It's as if I had vertical tabs and top horizontal tabs at the same time, is what I'm after.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@jasonrosenbaum
Hi, please only one request per thread or the users cant really vote.
We have a request for a 100% panel width, it got 58 user votes since 2018.
You can vote for it but I fear this will never happen.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29771/remove-restrictions-on-web-panel-width-also-allow-fullscreen-mode
Maybe a moderator can help you to edit your request or simply make a new one for the cycle shortcut.
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks! I'll delete this if I'm able and make two then!