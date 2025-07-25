-
Is there a way to walk through the the list of emails, check subjects, possibly page through text, delete or mark emails without mouse action to switch between message list and message reading view?
Maybe sth like n / p or j / k to move between messages, cursor up / down to move within the current message?
@pklausner Check the keyboard shortcuts list. If they copied M2, then F7, F8 and F9 respectively should focus the panel, list and message, and there are also shortcuts for Next message, Next unread message, Mark as read and go to next, etc.