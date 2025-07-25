In Edge, Firefox, Chrome, and any other browser since forever, highlighting text on a page and dragging it with your mouse to the tab bar, between tabs, or anywhere there, will display an arrow, and releasing the mouse click there will open a new tab with that text searched using our search engine.

And, dragging and dropping that text into an existing tab should search for that term in that tab.

Is there a reason that feature is not in Vivaldi yet after 10 years? Been waiting ages for this and I have reported this in the past.

It somewhat is there. I can drag that text to the plus icon on tab bar and it opens in a new tab (incidentally, when closing that new tab with the searched text, it doesn't reopen the tab from where we grabbed the text but instead another tab, why oh why?). But, it's not as accurate as in other browsers.

I can somewhat make it work also by dragging that text in between 2 tabs, but it doesn't always work. It's like a bugged thing. It's not accurate at all and who knows what will happen.

Dragging that text to an existing tab should replace that tab and search for that text, but it doesn't work in Vivaldi. Nothing happens.

I'm aware that I can highlight a word, right click, and open with a search engine of my choice (I like that feature too).

Please, is it possible to make it work normally like other browsers?

Display that arrow and allow us to open a new tab there, where we let go of our mouse click.

Thanks.