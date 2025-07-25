-
In Edge, Firefox, Chrome, and any other browser since forever, highlighting text on a page and dragging it with your mouse to the tab bar, between tabs, or anywhere there, will display an arrow, and releasing the mouse click there will open a new tab with that text searched using our search engine.
And, dragging and dropping that text into an existing tab should search for that term in that tab.
Is there a reason that feature is not in Vivaldi yet after 10 years? Been waiting ages for this and I have reported this in the past.
It somewhat is there. I can drag that text to the plus icon on tab bar and it opens in a new tab (incidentally, when closing that new tab with the searched text, it doesn't reopen the tab from where we grabbed the text but instead another tab, why oh why?). But, it's not as accurate as in other browsers.
I can somewhat make it work also by dragging that text in between 2 tabs, but it doesn't always work. It's like a bugged thing. It's not accurate at all and who knows what will happen.
Dragging that text to an existing tab should replace that tab and search for that text, but it doesn't work in Vivaldi. Nothing happens.
I'm aware that I can highlight a word, right click, and open with a search engine of my choice (I like that feature too).
Please, is it possible to make it work normally like other browsers?
Display that arrow and allow us to open a new tab there, where we let go of our mouse click.
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ramouz
Hi and yes, it is a bug.
It is reported, confirmed and to my knowledge fixed internally.
-
@mib2berlin - I don't mean to doubt this but it's been 10 years now. Is it really the same thing that I am reporting? I honestly am not sure if it's a bug or a feature they removed.
If it's a bug, are you saying that they kept it active for 10 years? I'm not surprised yet I can't help but be shocked and shake my head, considering how much I complained to them throughout these 10 years that they are focusing on new features but ignoring basic browser features, and that Vivaldi was packed with bugs (now is much better than the horrible thing it was a few years ago).
To give them the benefit of the doubt, I'd like to believe that it's a feature they removed, or never implemented fully.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ramouz
Ah I am sorry, you want it to work in the whole bar.
The problem was that it didn't work with the + symbol.
We have a feature request since 2018 and 63 user vote for it, I fear this will not happen.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24396/drag-text-to-tab-bar-tabs-to-search