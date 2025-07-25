Description:

There is a fundamental and severe flaw in how Vivaldi handles page takeovers by extensions. After installing any mainstream extension designed to replace the New Tab/Homepage, Vivaldi fails to load the extension's page upon startup. Instead, it displays a completely void and empty page, which is a more severe issue than a simple about:blank page. This indicates the problem lies deep within Vivaldi's core extension API or startup process, rather than being a compatibility issue with a specific extension.

Environment:

Vivaldi Version: 7.5.3735.56 (Stable channel)

Operating System: [ Windows 11 24H2]

Problematic Extensions: This bug is universal across this class of extensions. Testing confirms the issue with, but not limited to, the following:

WeTab

iTab

Infinity New Tab

(And likely any other extension that attempts to control the New Tab page)

Steps to Reproduce (applies to all similar extensions):

Perform a clean install of Vivaldi browser.

Install any of the aforementioned New Tab extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

Navigate to vivaldi://settings/tabs/ and confirm that "Controlled by Extension" is checked under "New Tab Page".

Navigate to vivaldi://settings/general/ and set "Startup with" to "Start Page".

Completely close the Vivaldi browser.

Relaunch the Vivaldi browser.

Actual Result:

The browser launches to a completely void page. It is not about:blank; rather, it's an empty entity with no tab title and no visible URL. It's as if the page rendering process failed entirely at the initial stage.

Expected Result:

The browser should launch and display the page of the installed extension as intended.

Effective Workaround:

The only way to force the correct behavior is to manually set the "Homepage" to a "Specific Page" and input the extension's full internal URL (e.g., chrome-extension://[EXTENSION_ID]/index.html), and then set "Startup with" to "Homepage". This further proves that the browser is capable of loading the page, but its core settings logic is critically flawed.