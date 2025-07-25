[Critical Bug] All New Tab extensions fail to take over the startup page, resulting in a blank screen
Description:
There is a fundamental and severe flaw in how Vivaldi handles page takeovers by extensions. After installing any mainstream extension designed to replace the New Tab/Homepage, Vivaldi fails to load the extension's page upon startup. Instead, it displays a completely void and empty page, which is a more severe issue than a simple about:blank page. This indicates the problem lies deep within Vivaldi's core extension API or startup process, rather than being a compatibility issue with a specific extension.
Environment:
Vivaldi Version: 7.5.3735.56 (Stable channel)
Operating System: [ Windows 11 24H2]
Problematic Extensions: This bug is universal across this class of extensions. Testing confirms the issue with, but not limited to, the following:
WeTab
iTab
Infinity New Tab
(And likely any other extension that attempts to control the New Tab page)
Steps to Reproduce (applies to all similar extensions):
Perform a clean install of Vivaldi browser.
Install any of the aforementioned New Tab extensions from the Chrome Web Store.
Navigate to vivaldi://settings/tabs/ and confirm that "Controlled by Extension" is checked under "New Tab Page".
Navigate to vivaldi://settings/general/ and set "Startup with" to "Start Page".
Completely close the Vivaldi browser.
Relaunch the Vivaldi browser.
Actual Result:
The browser launches to a completely void page. It is not about:blank; rather, it's an empty entity with no tab title and no visible URL. It's as if the page rendering process failed entirely at the initial stage.
Expected Result:
The browser should launch and display the page of the installed extension as intended.
Effective Workaround:
The only way to force the correct behavior is to manually set the "Homepage" to a "Specific Page" and input the extension's full internal URL (e.g., chrome-extension://[EXTENSION_ID]/index.html), and then set "Startup with" to "Homepage". This further proves that the browser is capable of loading the page, but its core settings logic is critically flawed.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Lyon233
Hi, Chrome extensions can work in Vivaldi but don't have to.
Extensions manipulate or overwrite Vivaldi's own features cause often issues, crash Vivaldi, data loss and what not.
You can always make a bug report but I fear it will be closed as "Won't fix" or "Invalid".
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/#How_to_report_a_bug