Feature Request: Option to Open Web Panel Links Directly in Tabs (Without Opening the Panel First)

Summary

Add an option to open a Web Panel’s configured URL directly in a browser tab, without needing to first open the panel itself.

Details

Currently, Vivaldi allows users to right-click a Web Panel icon and select "Open in → New Tab", or middle-click the icon, but only after the panel has been opened at least once during the session. Similarly, links inside a panel can be opened in a tab with Ctrl+click , Shift+click , or middle-click once the panel is already open and loaded.

This request is for a new option in the right-click menu for a Web Panel (or in the context menu of the sidebar panel list), such as:

➤ Open panel URL in new tab

This should work even if the panel hasn’t been opened yet. It would also be great if middle-clicking a panel icon could always open the panel URL in a background tab, regardless of its current state.

Use Case

Many users rely on Web Panels for quick access to tools like chat apps, documentation, frequently used webpages, or productivity dashboards. However, these tools are often more usable in a full tab when doing extended work. Currently, switching between panel and tab views adds friction, especially since the panel must be loaded first. A “one-click to open in tab” option would streamline the workflow and improve flexibility.

Benefits

Reduces redundancy in workflows involving web panels and tabs.

Saves users from needing to load the panel just to open the same page in a tab.

Increases consistency and power for advanced users.

Possible Enhancements (Future)