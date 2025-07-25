-
As title suggests: i'm blocked from using my vivaldi calendar on my iphone calendar app because it can't connect to vivaldi account to add caldav ... Is this because I'm blocked from logging into webmail due to not having enough reputation?
- The instructions say to test the login (which doesn't work for me (see above).
- I'm not sure why access to the webmail site would or should restrict or determine calendar access, but I'm not sure why else the iOS calendar app fails on adding my vivaldi calendar.
- Also, there are no guidelines for how long it will take for my reputation to accumulate.
Anyone have this issue? and/or know what the solution is?
Thanks.
side note... akismet will not let me post a message with a link in it apparently... it blocked my post as spam many many times until i removed the link to webmail (dot) vivaldi (dot) net ... (we'll see if I can put a link in a reply) ... nope!
mib2berlin Soprano
@jakkoke
Hi, this is all because you are a new user and have no reputation.
Your account is not blocked, it is not activated.
Please read Mail Reputation for more information.
Nobody knows exactly how you get more reputation, using Sync, be active in the forum help.
Welcome to the forum, mib
thanks, mib!
I do have sync on, and have been using it for a bit. I will try to be patient.
(fwiw, I think it would be helpful if there was documentation that explained that Vivaldi calendar is only available in the desktop browser (and not via caldav) until a user has accumulated enough reputation) ... the documentation is clear on accessing webmail (but not the calendar).
mib2berlin Soprano
@jakkoke
Yes, the article doesn't mention the calendar.
Iirc you will get a mail to your backup mail address if the account is activated, most users report about 14 Days or so.