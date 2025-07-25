-
greybeard Ambassador
https://www.theregister.com/2025/07/25/microsoft_admits_it_cannot_guarantee/
Well that settles that. Any data stored on u.s. servers is no longer private. This escalates laws empowered after 9/11 that purport to say that any data passing through u.s. ISPs and/or their servers is u.s. property and can be accessed at the will of the government.
So don’t store your personal data on “someone else’s computer” (the cloud), to use Graham Cluley’s famous phrase.
-
@greybeard If you can access your data from some other device, unless it is encrypted to something only you have access to like a hardware key then anyone can access it. Simple fact of life. How could Microsoft 'guarantee' otherwise?
-
@greybeard, luckily there are also European encrypted server which can be used, eg. Filen from Germany, anyway better than OneDrive.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Catweazle Thank you very much for this very valuable tip.