Summary:

Add support for "Global Pinned Tabs" or "Favorites" - pinned tabs that remain accessible across all workspaces, similar to Arc browser's Favorites feature.

Current Situation:

Vivaldi currently supports pinned tabs within individual workspaces, but these tabs are workspace-specific. Users who work across multiple workspaces often need certain essential tabs (email, calendar, project management tools, etc.) available in every workspace without having to pin them individually in each one.

Proposed Feature:

Implement a "Global Pinned Tabs" section that appears above or alongside regular workspace-specific pinned tabs. These global tabs would:

Remain visible and accessible in all workspaces

Maintain their state (login sessions, scroll position, etc.) across workspace switches

Be visually distinct from workspace-specific pinned tabs (perhaps with a different icon style or separator)

Support the same functionality as regular pinned tabs (drag-and-drop reordering, right-click context menu, etc.)

Use Cases:

Email clients that need to be accessible from work, personal, and project workspaces

Calendar applications for scheduling across different contexts

Password managers and note-taking apps

Monitoring dashboards that should always be available

Communication tools (Slack, Teams, etc.) used across multiple projects

Implementation Suggestions:

Add a "Pin Globally" option to the tab context menu alongside the existing "Pin Tab" option

Include a setting to limit the number of global pinned tabs (similar to Arc's 12-tab limit)

Allow users to convert existing pinned tabs to global pinned tabs and vice versa

Consider adding this to the existing tab stacking system for organization

Benefits:

Reduces the need to duplicate essential tabs across workspaces

Improves workflow efficiency for users who heavily utilize Vivaldi's workspace feature

Enhances Vivaldi's position as a productivity-focused browser

Maintains consistency with modern browser workspace paradigms

This feature would significantly enhance the workspace experience for power users while maintaining Vivaldi's philosophy of giving users control over their browsing environment.