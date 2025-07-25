-
Hello, Since some time I have for some downloads, probably archived files or not secure considered files, a very annoying save popup 2x times.
In the first popup I say "save"
Then another popup comes in:
That is quite annyoing.. Settings are these:
Has someone any idea how to get rid of this?
I downloaded a .exe directly without any popup at all with the same settings.
@Bushty Try going to
chrome://settings/downloadsand make sure to disable "Ask where to save each file before downloading"
I don't know why, but for some reason some users change this setting, or possibly some extensions does it for them.
If it doesn't work, it's probably an extension.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thank you very much! That was the setting :-).
I was never in the chrome settings and have only changed the settings via the normal settings tab of vivaldi. I also took a look into the extensions but I have none.
But I did change in the settings a few things before because I had huge problems with http downloads but changed everything back since the supplier (for work) changed to https. I guess from there on I had this behaviour. I did not even know that chrome://settings existed
But thanks, problem solved!
Vivaldi is a Chromium browser so it has all the settings of Chrome/Chromium. They're just hidden because users should not go in there unless there's a problem.
Happy it helped