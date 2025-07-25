-
best browser for vivaldi that is not google.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Smeeding2535 said in best browser for vivaldi besides google:
best browser for vivaldi that is not google.
Vivaldi is hands-down the best browser for Vivaldi.
-
ok on a crayola level, no let's make that finger-paint level, how do i sign up for the vivaldi browser? My son claims i am sometimes the only step below finger-paint and that is that i smear my monkey poo on the walls.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Smeeding2535 Are you not already using Vivaldi?
Download:
https://vivaldi.com/download/
-
sorry my monkey poo got in the way....i am already on vivaldi! Been there thru the past few upgrades. I guess i should have said search engine. what is the thing you look stuff up on the web with? i would like to get away from google, but not leave any stones behind. thank you ...b³
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Smeeding2535 Oook! Search engine no browser
The default search engine in Vivaldi is Startpage. It's pretty good, gives good results, is fast and privacy-focused.
https://www.startpage.com
Ecosia is nice, and searching helps plant trees so humanity might avoid being incinerated by AI and crypto.
https://www.ecosia.org
DuckDuckGo is also great and has always been very focused on privacy, but it's kind of a competitor to Vivaldi since it also has a browser (confusing!)
https://duckduckgo.com
The same as DDG applies for Brave, as they also have a competing browser. But a good search engine.
https://search.brave.com
Mojeek used to be the default in Vivaldi at some point, it's pretty simple but a good company behind it.
https://www.mojeek.com
Qwant is also popular among us Euro types.
https://www.qwant.com/
For the more hardcore geeks concerned about privacy you can use one of the many SearX instances. Only problem is they change around a lot.
https://searx.space
https://searx.envs.net
-
/home/bearzillla/Pictures/Vivaldi Captures/2025-07-25 08.35.13 vivaldi-webui 31ed54a969f4.jpg
this is what i see with google search.
-
startpage is now my designated search engine....thank you...b³