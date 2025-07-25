@ Smeeding2535 Oook! Search engine no browser

The default search engine in Vivaldi is Startpage. It's pretty good, gives good results, is fast and privacy-focused.

https://www.startpage.com

Ecosia is nice, and searching helps plant trees so humanity might avoid being incinerated by AI and crypto.

https://www.ecosia.org

DuckDuckGo is also great and has always been very focused on privacy, but it's kind of a competitor to Vivaldi since it also has a browser (confusing!)

https://duckduckgo.com

The same as DDG applies for Brave, as they also have a competing browser. But a good search engine.

https://search.brave.com

Mojeek used to be the default in Vivaldi at some point, it's pretty simple but a good company behind it.

https://www.mojeek.com

Qwant is also popular among us Euro types.

https://www.qwant.com/

For the more hardcore geeks concerned about privacy you can use one of the many SearX instances. Only problem is they change around a lot.

https://searx.space

https://searx.envs.net