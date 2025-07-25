Hello Vivaldi Team,

​I am reporting a critical sync issue. Absolutely no custom search engines added on my desktop Vivaldi will sync to my other devices.

​To be clear, this issue is not specific to any particular search engine; it affects any and all custom search engines that I try to add. This is a general failure of the custom search engine sync feature.

​Other data types like bookmarks and notes appear to be syncing correctly.

​I want to confirm that I have already exhausted all standard troubleshooting procedures, including:

​Ensuring the "Settings" category is enabled for sync on all devices.

​Manually triggering sync multiple times.

​Checking vivaldi://sync-internals for obvious errors.

​Disabling ALL browser extensions.

​Performing a "Clear Remote Data" and re-uploading all sync data from the source desktop.

​Since none of these actions have resolved the problem, and the issue affects all custom search engines, this strongly points to a significant bug in the sync functionality.

​I would appreciate it if you could investigate this issue. Thank you for your time.