-
Hello Vivaldi Team,
I am reporting a critical sync issue. Absolutely no custom search engines added on my desktop Vivaldi will sync to my other devices.
To be clear, this issue is not specific to any particular search engine; it affects any and all custom search engines that I try to add. This is a general failure of the custom search engine sync feature.
Other data types like bookmarks and notes appear to be syncing correctly.
I want to confirm that I have already exhausted all standard troubleshooting procedures, including:
Ensuring the "Settings" category is enabled for sync on all devices.
Manually triggering sync multiple times.
Checking vivaldi://sync-internals for obvious errors.
Disabling ALL browser extensions.
Performing a "Clear Remote Data" and re-uploading all sync data from the source desktop.
Since none of these actions have resolved the problem, and the issue affects all custom search engines, this strongly points to a significant bug in the sync functionality.
I would appreciate it if you could investigate this issue. Thank you for your time.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Lyon233
Hi, this is a bug if you add new custom search engines, all my old are still in sync.
This is fixed internally and I hope we get this fast in one of the next updates for 7.5 stable.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
That's great news! Thank you so much for the clear confirmation and for letting me know a fix is on its way. I'll look forward to the update!